CaliforniaAppellate.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
California Appellate
(213) 243-0300
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Attorneys Office
Officers: Jonathon Steiner , David Ettinger
|
California Appellate
|
Appellation California
|Madera, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Darren Schmall , Nicole Darracq
|
California Appellate Project
|Novato, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Randall L. Gaynor , Nancy P. Gaynor
|
California Appellate Project
(415) 495-0500
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Legal Services Office
Officers: Anthony Murray , Thomas W. Eres and 4 others Herbert Rosenthal , Selna Leland , Leland R. Selna , Patricia Kern
|
California Appellate Law Group
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Central California Appelate Program
(916) 441-3792
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Jennie Bolke , Kim Parris and 6 others Ayama Murray , Gary Evan McCurdy , David Hewes Bent , Brad Bristowteam , Florence Hoffmanteam , John Hargreaves
|
California Appellate Defense Counsel
|Monterey, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Central California Appellate Program
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David H. Bent
|
California Appellate Defense Counsel Inc
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Kyle Gee