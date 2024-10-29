Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CaliforniaBuildingMaterials.com is an exceptional domain name for businesses dealing with building materials in California. Its clear and descriptive nature sets it apart from others, ensuring easy recognition and memorability for your customers. Whether you're a supplier, contractor, or manufacturer, this domain name can be your online hub, showcasing your services and products to a targeted audience.
With the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable building materials, CaliforniaBuildingMaterials.com can be an ideal choice for businesses in this niche. The domain name communicates a sense of expertise and reliability, making it an excellent investment for businesses looking to expand their online footprint in the California market.
CaliforniaBuildingMaterials.com can significantly enhance your business's online visibility and attract organic traffic. As search engines prioritize relevant and descriptive domain names, owning this domain name can boost your website's ranking for relevant keywords. It can contribute to establishing a strong brand identity in the California building materials market.
CaliforniaBuildingMaterials.com can also help build customer trust and loyalty. With a domain name that clearly communicates the nature of your business, potential customers can feel confident in your offerings and expertise. Additionally, having a domain name that resonates with your target audience can make your business more memorable, leading to repeat customers and positive word-of-mouth.
Buy CaliforniaBuildingMaterials.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CaliforniaBuildingMaterials.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
California Building Material Company
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
California Building Materials, Inc.
|Fresno, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Clayton E. Olson
|
Northern California Building Materials, Inc.
(707) 544-1676
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Lumber and Misc Merchandise
Officers: Jim Hill , Loren Companey
|
California Building Materials Dealers Associates
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Non-Profit Trade Organization
Officers: Shelia Frank
|
California Building Material Dealers Association
|Long Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Allen Litten , Frances Fallou
|
California City Building Materials Corporation
|Bakersfield, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michael L. Clift
|
California Xinhuayun Building Material, LLC
|Temple City, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
|
Central California Building Materials, Inc.
|Napa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: M. O. Hubbard
|
Northern California Building Materials, Inc.
(707) 546-9422
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Ret Lumber/Building Materials Mfg Ready-Mixed Concrete
Officers: Eugene B. Ceccotti , James B. Hill
|
American Building Materials of California, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation