The CaliforniaDentalHealth.com domain name is descriptive, easy to remember, and targeted towards those specifically looking for dental services in California. It's a powerful tool for building a strong online presence, attracting local customers, and setting yourself apart from competitors.
CaliforniaDentalHealth.com can be used by dentists, dental clinics, oral surgeons, orthodontists, or any business related to dental health in California. It allows you to create a professional website that resonates with your audience and effectively communicates your brand message.
CaliforniaDentalHealth.com can help increase organic traffic by attracting local search queries, improving search engine rankings, and making it easier for potential customers to find you online. It also lends credibility and trustworthiness to your business.
CaliforniaDentalHealth.com can be instrumental in brand building and customer loyalty. A domain name that accurately represents what you do can help establish trust and familiarity, making it easier for customers to remember and recommend your business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CaliforniaDentalHealth.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
California Foundation for Dental Health
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
California Dental Health Advisory Center
|Covina, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Richard E. Shaw
|
Dental Health Council of California
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
California Coalition for Dental Health
|Upland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Arlene Glube
|
Northern California Dental Health Foundation
|Red Bluff, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ronald L. Clark
|
Cigna Dental Health of California, Inc.
|Glendale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jean Arballo , Karen Baker
|
The Children's Dental Health Center of Riverside, California
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation