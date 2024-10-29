CaliforniaEdison.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Southern California Edison Company
(909) 337-2564
|Rimforest, CA
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Jerry Burdette
|
Southern California Edison Company
(661) 726-5658
|Lancaster, CA
|
Industry:
Electric Services
|
Southern California Edison Company
(714) 895-0222
|Westminster, CA
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Jeff Lebow , Tami Bui
|
Southern California Edison Company
(559) 893-3646
|Big Creek, CA
|
Industry:
Electric Services Combination Utilities
Officers: Jeff M. Pheeters
|
Southern California Edison Company
(909) 947-8219
|Ontario, CA
|
Industry:
Electric Services Management Services Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
Officers: Bob Schaefer , Chuck Weber
|
Southern California Edison Company
(949) 369-9936
|San Clemente, CA
|
Industry:
Electric Utility
Officers: Polly L. Gault
|
Southern California Edison Company
(626) 302-1212
|Rosemead, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Electric Utility
Officers: Alan J. Fohrer , Brett White and 8 others Paul De Martini , Andrew L. Grant , David N. Smith , Barbara J. Parsky , Mahvash Yazdi , David E. Shull , Russell W. Krieger , Robert Boada
|
California Edison Utilities Co.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Rudiger Neubauer
|
Southern California Edison Company
|Fullerton, CA
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Carl Esparza
|
Southern California Edison Company
(559) 685-3215
|Porterville, CA
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Bruce Wylie