CaliforniaFloor.com is a powerful and distinctive domain name, ideal for businesses specializing in flooring products and services. Its geographical relevance to California adds credibility and local appeal, making it an excellent choice for businesses operating in or targeting this market.
The domain name is versatile and can be utilized across various industries, such as residential flooring, commercial flooring, and even online flooring stores. Its short and memorable nature makes it easy for customers to remember and find, ensuring maximum visibility and accessibility for your business.
CaliforniaFloor.com can significantly enhance your online presence by attracting organic traffic through search engines. Its geographical specificity increases the likelihood of potential customers finding your business when they search for flooring-related keywords or services in California.
This domain name contributes to establishing a strong brand identity. It communicates a sense of reliability, authenticity, and expertise in the flooring industry, which can help build customer trust and loyalty. Additionally, having a domain name that aligns with your business can make your marketing efforts more effective and memorable.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CaliforniaFloor.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Callie Floor
(510) 843-4822
|Berkeley, CA
|Costume Rentals Supervisor at Aurora Theater
|
Callie Floor
|San Francisco, CA
|Business Manager at American Conservatory Theatre Foundation
|
California Floors
|Santa Maria, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Alfredo Contreras
|
California Floors
|South Lake Tahoe, CA
|
Industry:
Floor Laying Contractor Trade Contractor
Officers: Mike McCluski
|
California Floors
|Norwalk, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
|
Callie Floor
|San Francisco, CA
|Manager at American Conservatory Theater
|
California Flooring
(707) 249-8108
|Vacaville, CA
|
Industry:
Floor Laying Contractor
Officers: Tim Klyberg
|
California Flooring
|San Marcos, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
|
California Floors
|Anaheim, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Glenn C. Grabhorn
|
California Flooring
|Lake Forest, CA
|
Industry:
Floor Covering Store and Floor Covering Installation
Officers: Darren Collins , Babak Taghavi