CaliforniaHighDesert.com is a memorable and unique domain name specifically tailored to businesses located in or serving the high desert regions of California. With increasing competition for digital real estate, owning a domain name that clearly communicates your location and industry niche is essential.
This domain name offers versatility across various industries such as tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and more. By securing the CaliforniaHighDesert.com domain, businesses can establish a strong online presence, increasing their discoverability and credibility.
CaliforniaHighDesert.com can significantly improve organic traffic by attracting local searches. Google prioritizes location-specific content, making it more likely for your business to rank higher in search engine results.
A domain name that resonates with your target audience and industry can help establish trust and loyalty. Building a strong brand starts with having a clear, memorable, and professional online presence.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
High Desert Ministries of California
|Apple Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Doug Crabb
|
High Desert Development, Inc.
|California City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jerry Tyrone Heller
|
High Desert Bible Church
|California City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James J. Kelly , Don Retzloff
|
High Desert Classics
|California City, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
High Desert Cycles
|California City, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Motorcycles
|
Southern California High Desert Properties, LLC
|Helendale, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Land Acquisition and Development
Officers: Joseph B. Jarvies , Willie Harris and 2 others Nv Land Acquisition and Development , Joe Tarvies
|
High Desert Associates, A California Limited Partnership
|Fountain Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: John W. Duncan , Richard M. Wilbur and 1 other Gaetano L. Belcore
|
High Desert Plaza, A California Limited Partnership
|Diamond Bar, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: George A. Payne , Chris Werner and 1 other Michael C. Ward
|
High Desert Investors, A California Limited Partnership
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Investor
Officers: Thomas A. McLaughlin
|
Southern California High Desert Properties, LLC
|Claremont, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Willie Harris , Joe Tarvies