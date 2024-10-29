CaliforniaLegalService.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
California Legal Services
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Glenn Graves
|
California Legal Service
(818) 509-0871
|North Hollywood, CA
|
Industry:
Tax Return Preparation Services Misc Personal Services
Officers: Juan Cornejo
|
California Legal Services, Inc.
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert Allen Kennedy
|
California Tax & Legal Service
|Van Nuys, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
|
Southern California Legal Services
|Inglewood, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
|
California Legal Service
|Pico Rivera, CA
|
Industry:
Commercial Printing
Officers: Armondo Garica
|
California Legal Process Service
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Central California Legal Services
(209) 723-5466
|Merced, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Chris Snyder
|
California Legal Services, Inc.
|Fremont, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
California Indian Legal Services, Inc.
(760) 873-3581
|Bishop, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Delia Sharpe , Jennifer Duncan