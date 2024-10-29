Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CaliforniaPublicDefender.com is a unique domain name tailored to the legal industry in California. Its specificity to public defenders in the state ensures that it resonates with those in need of legal assistance. This domain name can be used to create a professional website for a public defender practice or organization, increasing visibility and accessibility.
The domain name CaliforniaPublicDefender.com is valuable in various industries such as law firms, legal organizations, and educational institutions. Its specificity can help attract potential clients, establish credibility, and improve online presence in a competitive market.
CaliforniaPublicDefender.com can significantly benefit your business by driving organic traffic to your website. With its specificity, individuals searching for legal services in California are more likely to discover your website, increasing potential clientele.
CaliforniaPublicDefender.com can help establish a strong brand identity. Its specificity and relevance to the industry make it memorable and trustworthy, enhancing customer loyalty and repeat business.
Buy CaliforniaPublicDefender.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CaliforniaPublicDefender.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
California Public Defenders Association
(916) 362-5498
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Association
Officers: Steve Balash , Michael E. Cantrall and 4 others Jose Varela , R. Sena Staycie , Paulino Duran , John Kuchera
|
The State Public Defender California Office of
(916) 322-2676
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Counsel/Prosecution
Officers: Mary McCond , Raquel Correa and 5 others Phil Deleon , Michael Hersek , Debbie Sareeram , Reginald Chappelle , Joe Mariner
|
The State Public Defender California Office of
(415) 904-5600
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Michael J. Hersek , Phil Deleon and 4 others Craig Hobson , Louis Stanford , Raquel Correa , Reginald Chappelle