Domain For Sale

CaliforniaStateEmployees.com

$8,888 USD

Secure CaliforniaStateEmployees.com – a domain that speaks directly to the large and influential community of California state employees. Boost your online presence with this authoritative domain name.

    • About CaliforniaStateEmployees.com

    CaliforniaStateEmployees.com is a valuable and unique domain name for businesses catering to the vast market of California state employees. Its specificity makes it ideal for HR firms, training institutions, and employee benefits providers.

    Stand out from the competition by owning this authoritative domain name that directly resonates with your target audience. It is not every day you have an opportunity to register a domain name so closely aligned with your niche.

    Why CaliforniaStateEmployees.com?

    CaliforniaStateEmployees.com can significantly impact your business by improving search engine rankings due to its targeted and descriptive nature. It will also help establish a strong brand identity within the community.

    This domain name can contribute to increased customer trust by creating a professional online presence and providing easy accessibility to the specific audience. It may attract new customers through organic traffic and lead conversions.

    Marketability of CaliforniaStateEmployees.com

    CaliforniaStateEmployees.com offers numerous marketing opportunities for businesses looking to target this niche market. It can be used in digital media campaigns, email marketing, and social media platforms.

    It can also be beneficial offline through printed materials such as business cards and brochures, providing a consistent brand image across various mediums. The domain name's relevance to the community increases the likelihood of attracting and engaging potential customers.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CaliforniaStateEmployees.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    California State Employee's Association
    (707) 445-0772     		Eureka, CA Industry: Labor Organization
    Officers: Gladis Perry
    California State Employees Incorporated
    		Carlsbad, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    California State Employee's Association
    (415) 241-0368     		San Francisco, CA Industry: Labor Organization
    California State Employees Association
    (916) 319-4800     		Sacramento, CA Industry: Labor Organization
    Officers: Phillip Coonley
    California State Employee's Association
    (530) 642-5519     		Placerville, CA Industry: Administrative Social/Manpower Programs
    Officers: Michael Henriques , Dale Van Dam and 2 others Terri Thompson , Joyce Aldrich
    California State Employee's Association
    (510) 522-4357     		Oakland, CA Industry: Labor Organization
    Officers: Carrie Ciamshetti
    California State Employee's Association
    (323) 525-2970     		Los Angeles, CA Industry: Labor Organization
    California State Employee's Association
    (916) 326-4392     		Sacramento, CA Industry: Labor Organization
    Officers: Carol Hill
    California State Employees Association
    (916) 444-8134     		Sacramento, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Labor Organization
    Officers: Vicki Cichocki , Ana Sandoval and 6 others Lee King , Mark Reyman , Mark Reymond , Anna Rodrieuez , Dave Hart , Ben T. Smith
    California State Employee Pilots Association
    		Filed: Articles of Incorporation