CaliforniaTaxService.com

$19,888 USD

CaliforniaTaxService.com – A domain tailored for businesses offering tax services in California. Boost your online presence and reach potential clients seeking reliable tax solutions.

    • About CaliforniaTaxService.com

    CaliforniaTaxService.com is a concise, memorable domain name that clearly communicates the location and industry focus of your business. By owning this domain, you demonstrate professionalism and commitment to serving Californians' tax needs.

    This domain is ideal for accountants, tax preparation services, or financial advisors with a California clientele. It can also be used by businesses that operate within the state and offer related services, such as payroll or bookkeeping.

    Why CaliforniaTaxService.com?

    Having a domain like CaliforniaTaxService.com can help your business grow in several ways: First, it can improve organic traffic by attracting users who are specifically looking for tax services in California. Second, it can enhance brand establishment and recognition within the local market.

    A domain with a clear focus on location and industry can help establish trust and loyalty among potential customers. They'll feel confident that they have found a reputable service provider specific to their needs.

    Marketability of CaliforniaTaxService.com

    CaliforniaTaxService.com can help you market your business effectively by increasing its online visibility and attracting potential clients. By ranking higher in search engines for location-specific queries, you'll have a better chance of capturing the attention of your target audience.

    Additionally, this domain can be useful in non-digital media, such as print ads or business cards, to reinforce your online presence and credibility. It's essential to have a strong digital foundation that supports your marketing efforts both on and offline.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CaliforniaTaxService.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    California Tax Service, LLC
    		Bakersfield, CA Filed: Domestic
    Industry: Tax and Document Preparation
    Officers: Luis M. Solorzano , CA1TAX and Document Preparation
    California Tax Service, Inc.
    		San Francisco, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: John L. Fallat
    California Tax Services
    		Birmingham, AL Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Winta Larry
    California Tax & Legal Service
    		Van Nuys, CA Industry: Legal Services Office
    California Tax Service, Inc.
    		San Bernardino, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Frank Weisner
    California Business & Tax Service
    (760) 940-8181     		Vista, CA Industry: Bookkeeping Service
    Officers: Charles Zion
    Southern California Tax Servic
    		Woodland Hills, CA Industry: Tax Return Preparation Services
    Officers: James Genarro Piretti
    California Tax Service
    (510) 494-2040     		Fremont, CA Industry: Tax Return Preparation Services
    Officers: Reginald Swan , Charles Swan
    California Buisness & Tax Service
    		Solana Beach, CA Industry: Tax Return Preparation Services
    California Tax Service
    (909) 884-1313     		San Bernardino, CA Industry: Tax Return Preparation Services Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Officers: Marcela Gaytan , Alan A. Herren and 1 other Frank Weisner