Calind.com is a short, memorable, and easily pronounceable domain name. Its simplicity makes it perfect for various industries such as technology, healthcare, education, or creative businesses. The name's uniqueness sets it apart from the competition, allowing you to create a strong brand identity.
Using Calind.com for your business provides an instant association with professionalism and reliability. It is easy to remember and type, ensuring that your customers can quickly find and reach your online presence.
Calind.com's unique name contributes to increased brand recognition, making it easier for potential customers to recall and search for your business. This could lead to more organic traffic and improved online visibility.
Calind.com also plays a crucial role in establishing trust and loyalty among your customers. By having a memorable and professional domain name, you create a strong first impression that can help build long-term relationships with your audience.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Calind.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Calinds D Hicks
|Port Saint Lucie, FL
|
The Calind Corporation
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Calind Meat Services Inc
(570) 823-6166
|Wilkes Barre, PA
|
Industry:
Ret Meat/Fish Whol Meats/Products
Officers: Curtis Lindquist , Cheryl Lindquist