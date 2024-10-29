CallingOfGod.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Called of God Ministries
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Call of God Ministries
|Rhome, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Claudia J. Harmon , Nathaniel Haggerty and 1 other Dolores Haggerty
|
Church of God Calles
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jose D. Montanez
|
High Calling Assembly of God
(512) 837-1111
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Gary Langley
|
The Call Out Church of Almighty God
|Elyria, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Bishop W. Cooper
|
The Calling of God Ministries Inc.
|Hollywood, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Walter Wahlenberg , Maria Elba Wahlenberg and 3 others Roberto Hernandez , Caridad Hernandez , Herman Wahlenberg
|
Call Church of God In Christ
|Call, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Calling of God Ministries, The, Inc
(954) 499-2318
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Herman Wahlenberg , Martha Mayano
|
Church of God Higher Calling M
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: L. Gardner
|
God's Call to Women of Authority, Inc.
|Pensacola, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Vicki E. Tucker , Rose S. Hinton and 4 others Chandra E. Calhoun , Ronnie Wideman , Frank J. Brown , Gloria S. Robinson