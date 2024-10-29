CalvaryCommunityCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Calvary Community Youth Center
|Roseville, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ken A. Robillard
|
Calvary Community Center Inc
(973) 278-1849
|Paterson, NJ
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Child Day Care Services
Officers: Thomas Curry , Yvette Michelle Smith and 1 other Albert P. Rowe
|
Calvary Community Center
|Dover, DE
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Debbie Bosco
|
Calvary Apostolic Community Center, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Dorothy Jones , Fred L. Porter and 2 others Carolyn Porter , Phillip C. Porter
|
McDonough Library & Calvary Community Center
|Mc Donough, NY
|
Industry:
Library
|
Calvary Community Mental Health Center
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Willie Jones , Ramona Simple and 2 others Willie High Coleman , Sheila Bruson
|
Calvary Apostolic Community Center Inc
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Fred L. Porter
|
Calvary Community Development Center Inc.
(973) 773-2444
|Garfield, NJ
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Calvin McKinney , Santonio Pannell and 3 others Rosemarie Aloia , Michelle Perry , Clayton Barker
|
Mt Calvary Christian Education Community Center
|Camden, NJ
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Robin Morris
|
Calvary Community Center for Women, Inc.
|Lake Worth, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Shelter and Education
Officers: Taraneishea Brown-Davis , Charles P. Ricks and 3 others Diane McKinnie , Taraneishea B. Davis , Lori Ricks