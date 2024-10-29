Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CalvaryMedical.com offers an instant connection to the medical and health industry. This domain name is unique, short, and memorable, making it ideal for businesses focused on healthcare services or medical research. Its religious connotation can also appeal to faith-based medical organizations.
The domain's name has a positive association with strength, sacrifice, and healing. CalvaryMedical.com provides a strong foundation for your business' online identity. It is versatile enough to cater to various industries such as hospitals, clinics, pharmaceuticals, or medical research institutions.
Owning CalvaryMedical.com can significantly impact organic traffic by increasing visibility in search engine results. A domain name that is descriptive and memorable makes it easier for potential customers to find you online. It also plays a crucial role in establishing a strong brand identity, making your business more trustworthy and credible.
The CalvaryMedical.com domain can enhance customer trust by instilling confidence in the quality of services provided. It can help attract new customers through effective marketing strategies that leverage the unique value proposition of the domain name.
Buy CalvaryMedical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CalvaryMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Calvary Medical Clinic Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Christopher C. Okafor
|
Calvary Medical Clinic
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Magdalene Marfo , Maria G. Carrillo
|
Calvary Medical, P.A.
(281) 592-9775
|Cleveland, TX
|
Filed:
Professional Association
Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Joseph Goin , Paula Cross-Shokes and 3 others Linda Martin , Carol Duff , Bruce A. Marx
|
Calvary Medical Association
(973) 762-4996
|Maplewood, NJ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Samuel Duncan
|
Calvary Medical Center
|Newark, MO
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office Religious Organization
Officers: Wendell A. Nickerson , Amy J. Declue and 3 others Lenna Bowen , Kathy Nickerson , Carissa Seabaugh
|
Calvary Medical Clinic
|Livingston, TX
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Chukwuemeka L. Oragwu , Hung B. Bui and 5 others Tammy Daniels , Joseph E. Goin , Hunganh B. Bui , Bruce A. Marx , Milady Mortinmer-Oragw
|
Calvary Medical Clinic
|Dayton, TX
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Kathryn Walker , Wendy R. Sharp and 5 others Joseph Goins , Sue Madena , Joseph E. Goin , Vanessa C. Sanchez , Margie Vanburkleo
|
Calvary Medical Clinic, Inc.
|Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Christopher Okafor
|
Calvary Medical Clinic
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Magdalene Marfo , Maria A. Diaz and 3 others Kenya H. Howze , Maria G. Carrillo , Angela Shepherd
|
Calvary Medical Clinic
|Dayton, TX
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Joseph E. Goin , Linda Martin and 6 others Maria A. Sanchez , Shemeka J. Banger-Hill , Julie Burton , Irene Poppar , Bruce Marx , Bethanny Tolivar