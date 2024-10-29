Ask About Special November Deals!
CalvaryMedical.com: A domain that resonates with compassion and expertise in healthcare. Stand out from the competition by establishing a strong online presence with this memorable, easy-to-remember domain.

    About CalvaryMedical.com

    CalvaryMedical.com offers an instant connection to the medical and health industry. This domain name is unique, short, and memorable, making it ideal for businesses focused on healthcare services or medical research. Its religious connotation can also appeal to faith-based medical organizations.

    The domain's name has a positive association with strength, sacrifice, and healing. CalvaryMedical.com provides a strong foundation for your business' online identity. It is versatile enough to cater to various industries such as hospitals, clinics, pharmaceuticals, or medical research institutions.

    Why CalvaryMedical.com?

    Owning CalvaryMedical.com can significantly impact organic traffic by increasing visibility in search engine results. A domain name that is descriptive and memorable makes it easier for potential customers to find you online. It also plays a crucial role in establishing a strong brand identity, making your business more trustworthy and credible.

    The CalvaryMedical.com domain can enhance customer trust by instilling confidence in the quality of services provided. It can help attract new customers through effective marketing strategies that leverage the unique value proposition of the domain name.

    Marketability of CalvaryMedical.com

    CalvaryMedical.com's unique and descriptive nature sets it apart from other domains, helping you stand out in a crowded marketplace. A memorable domain name can improve brand recognition and make your business more memorable. It also makes it easier to create catchy and effective marketing campaigns.

    CalvaryMedical.com can help you rank higher in search engines due to its relevance to the medical industry. Additionally, it can be useful in non-digital media such as print ads, billboards, or business cards, making it a versatile investment for your business.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CalvaryMedical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Calvary Medical Clinic Inc.
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Christopher C. Okafor
    Calvary Medical Clinic
    		Charlotte, NC Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Magdalene Marfo , Maria G. Carrillo
    Calvary Medical, P.A.
    (281) 592-9775     		Cleveland, TX Filed: Professional Association
    Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Joseph Goin , Paula Cross-Shokes and 3 others Linda Martin , Carol Duff , Bruce A. Marx
    Calvary Medical Association
    (973) 762-4996     		Maplewood, NJ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Samuel Duncan
    Calvary Medical Center
    		Newark, MO Industry: Medical Doctor's Office Religious Organization
    Officers: Wendell A. Nickerson , Amy J. Declue and 3 others Lenna Bowen , Kathy Nickerson , Carissa Seabaugh
    Calvary Medical Clinic
    		Livingston, TX Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Chukwuemeka L. Oragwu , Hung B. Bui and 5 others Tammy Daniels , Joseph E. Goin , Hunganh B. Bui , Bruce A. Marx , Milady Mortinmer-Oragw
    Calvary Medical Clinic
    		Dayton, TX Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Kathryn Walker , Wendy R. Sharp and 5 others Joseph Goins , Sue Madena , Joseph E. Goin , Vanessa C. Sanchez , Margie Vanburkleo
    Calvary Medical Clinic, Inc.
    		Rancho Palos Verdes, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Christopher Okafor
    Calvary Medical Clinic
    		Charlotte, NC Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Magdalene Marfo , Maria A. Diaz and 3 others Kenya H. Howze , Maria G. Carrillo , Angela Shepherd
    Calvary Medical Clinic
    		Dayton, TX Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Joseph E. Goin , Linda Martin and 6 others Maria A. Sanchez , Shemeka J. Banger-Hill , Julie Burton , Irene Poppar , Bruce Marx , Bethanny Tolivar