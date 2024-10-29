Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CalvertHouse.com is a premium domain name that carries an air of sophistication and trust. Its historical context adds intrigue, making it ideal for businesses in real estate, finance, or heritage industries. The concise yet distinctive name is both memorable and easy to pronounce, ensuring your brand stands out.
CalvertHouse.com can function as the digital storefront for a law firm, a high-end property development company, or even a luxury hotel chain. It evokes a sense of stability and success, attracting potential clients and boosting credibility in competitive markets.
CalvertHouse.com can significantly improve your search engine rankings due to its unique and descriptive nature. This, in turn, increases organic traffic and leads to higher conversions.
Establishing a strong brand is crucial for any business. A domain name that resonates with your audience and represents the values of your company is vital in creating trust and loyalty among customers.
Buy CalvertHouse.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CalvertHouse.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Calvert House
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
Officers: Patrick Rugen
|
Mount Calvert House
(301) 843-8045
|White Plains, MD
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: Peggy Baden
|
Calvert City Housing Corporation
|Calvert City, KY
|
Industry:
Housing Program
|
Bud's Calvert House, Inc
(410) 539-3627
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Restaurant & Tavern
Officers: David Smith , Barbara Lutzi and 1 other Frank Lutzi
|
Calvert House Apartments
(202) 462-8900
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Investors & Owners of Apartment Building
Officers: Eddie Kaplan , Bernard Gerwirz and 2 others Betty Chatlin , Mary Nolan
|
Calvert House Inn Inc
(301) 864-5220
|Riverdale, MD
|
Industry:
Restaurant and Catering Service
Officers: Fred Salimi , Ayda Salimi and 2 others Freydoun Salimi , Fariborz Salimi
|
House of Calvert, Inc.
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Ugm Calvert Cimarron Housing Alliance
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Michael R. Coker
|
Governor Calvert House Beverage, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Monty Bennett , Mark A. Sharkey and 1 other Adela W. Gail
|
Housing Authority of The City of Calvert
(979) 364-2844
|Calvert, TX
|
Industry:
Housing Program
Officers: Terri Ross , Penny Stade and 1 other James Czajkowki