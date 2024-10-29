CalvinPresbyterianChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Calvin Presbyterian Church
(602) 992-4454
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: David Haveman , Mike Clark and 4 others Tom Sharp , John Waggoner , Michael Babcock , William Warren
|
Calvin Presbyterian Church
(724) 452-7560
|Zelienople, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Karen Frank , Graham Standish and 4 others Steven Polley , Connie Frierson , Michelle Shepler , Karen Cramer
|
Calvin Presbyterian Church
(502) 896-0303
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Sarah Marsh , Donna Jentes
|
John Calvin Presbyterian Church
(703) 256-3644
|Annandale, VA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Kevin Allen , Bart Hewitt and 1 other Mary B. Click
|
John Calvin Presbyterian Church
(318) 686-3870
|Shreveport, LA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Art Vance
|
Calvin United Presbyterian Church
(614) 231-5472
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Lawrence Maley , Jeff Connar
|
Calvin Presbyterian Church
(757) 587-1591
|Norfolk, VA
|
Industry:
Religious Organizations
Officers: Tammy Kotarides , Bettye P. Machen and 2 others Jannet Williams , Robert Dewitt
|
Calvin Presbyterian Church Inc
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Betty L. Byers , Robert English and 5 others Wilmer K. Fisher , Walter E. Byers , E. H. O Steen , E. H. O'Steen , Jo Ann Brookins
|
John Calvin Presbyterian Church
(706) 937-4115
|Ringgold, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ed Craft , Davis Joyce and 1 other Judy North
|
John Calvin Presbyterian Church
(585) 334-2130
|Henrietta, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Betty Meade , Louise Josephson