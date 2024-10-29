CambodianChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cambodian Church of Christ
|Mesquite, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Sovanna Tim
|
Cambodian Evangelical Church
(562) 863-4949
|Norwalk, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Thoeun Tuy
|
Cambodian Evangelical Church
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Savoeun Keo
|
Cambodian Baptist Church
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Choeun Chhaorn
|
Cambodian Christian Church
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Someth Deng
|
First Cambodian Baptist Church
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Chamron Phal
|
Cambodian Evangelical Church
|Danbury, CT
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Sotay Toang
|
Cambodian Evangelical Church
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Cambodian Evangelical Christian Church
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Samith Mey
|
Cambodian Community Church
|Carrollton, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Synara Ung , Cainson Por and 1 other Vannara Chhay