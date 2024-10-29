Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The domain name CambridgeMedicalGroup.com evokes trust and professionalism in the medical industry. With .com being the most recognizable top-level domain, this name is an investment that will pay off for years to come. Use it as a website address for your medical practice, research institute, or consulting firm.
The name CambridgeMedicalGroup also implies expertise and innovation, making it a great fit for startups in the field of medical technology, telemedicine, or health education. The domain's concise and clear branding will make it easy for your customers to find you online and remember your name.
Owning CambridgeMedicalGroup.com can significantly improve your online presence and search engine rankings due to its strong industry relevance and the authority associated with the 'Cambridge' brand. This domain will help establish a professional, trustworthy image for your business.
With the increasing importance of online reputation in today's digital age, having a domain name that aligns perfectly with your business can go a long way towards building customer trust and loyalty. By investing in a domain like CambridgeMedicalGroup.com, you are showing potential customers that you take your business seriously.
Buy CambridgeMedicalGroup.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CambridgeMedicalGroup.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cambridge Medical Group Inc.
|Upland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michael Natividad
|
Cambridge Medical Group
|Boynton Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Richard J. Lucibella , Mitchell A. Perelman and 4 others Susan Leifer , Tammy Levitt , Mona B. Wolpe , Nuria Rodriguez
|
Cambridge Medical Group
|Boynton Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Richard J. Lucibella
|
Cambridge Medical Group Inc
|Roswell, GA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Linda Prevosti , Suzanne J. Ferree and 1 other Stephen E. Martiny
|
Cambridge Medical Group, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Martin S. Goldstein
|
Cambridge Medical Group, LLC
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Anthony Joseph Petruzzi
|
Cambridge Medical Group
(763) 689-8700
|Cambridge, MN
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office General Hospital
Officers: Allen J. Mork , Steven A. Clark and 7 others Daniel Benson , Gwen C. Macdonald , Sharon Ann Davalos , Cheryl Rogers , Dennis Doran , Nancy Boutang , Sam D. Villella
|
Cambridge Medical Funding Group, LLC
|Glen Rock, NJ
|
Filed:
Foreign
Officers: De
|
Cambridge Hills Medical Group, Inc.
|Huntington Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Edward Rubin
|
Cambridge Medical Group of West Boynton, LLC
|Ocean Ridge, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Richard J. Lucibella , Ivan Lavernia and 3 others Francisco Perez Mesa , Mitchell A. Perelman , Primus Health Network, LLC