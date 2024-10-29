Ask About Special November Deals!
Welcome to CambridgeMedicalGroup.com – a premium domain name for healthcare professionals and medical organizations. Establish a strong online presence with this authoritative, memorable domain name.

    • About CambridgeMedicalGroup.com

    The domain name CambridgeMedicalGroup.com evokes trust and professionalism in the medical industry. With .com being the most recognizable top-level domain, this name is an investment that will pay off for years to come. Use it as a website address for your medical practice, research institute, or consulting firm.

    The name CambridgeMedicalGroup also implies expertise and innovation, making it a great fit for startups in the field of medical technology, telemedicine, or health education. The domain's concise and clear branding will make it easy for your customers to find you online and remember your name.

    Why CambridgeMedicalGroup.com?

    Owning CambridgeMedicalGroup.com can significantly improve your online presence and search engine rankings due to its strong industry relevance and the authority associated with the 'Cambridge' brand. This domain will help establish a professional, trustworthy image for your business.

    With the increasing importance of online reputation in today's digital age, having a domain name that aligns perfectly with your business can go a long way towards building customer trust and loyalty. By investing in a domain like CambridgeMedicalGroup.com, you are showing potential customers that you take your business seriously.

    Marketability of CambridgeMedicalGroup.com

    CambridgeMedicalGroup.com is an excellent choice for marketing your medical business due to its strong branding and industry relevance. By using this domain name, you will stand out from competitors with weaker or less memorable domain names.

    This domain can help you rank higher in search engines, as it includes keywords that are relevant to the healthcare industry. Additionally, the name's clear branding makes it useful in non-digital media, such as business cards and billboards.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Cambridge Medical Group Inc.
    		Upland, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Michael Natividad
    Cambridge Medical Group
    		Boynton Beach, FL Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Richard J. Lucibella , Mitchell A. Perelman and 4 others Susan Leifer , Tammy Levitt , Mona B. Wolpe , Nuria Rodriguez
    Cambridge Medical Group
    		Boynton Beach, FL Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Richard J. Lucibella
    Cambridge Medical Group Inc
    		Roswell, GA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Linda Prevosti , Suzanne J. Ferree and 1 other Stephen E. Martiny
    Cambridge Medical Group, Inc.
    		Miami, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Martin S. Goldstein
    Cambridge Medical Group, LLC
    		Boca Raton, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Anthony Joseph Petruzzi
    Cambridge Medical Group
    (763) 689-8700     		Cambridge, MN Industry: Medical Doctor's Office General Hospital
    Officers: Allen J. Mork , Steven A. Clark and 7 others Daniel Benson , Gwen C. Macdonald , Sharon Ann Davalos , Cheryl Rogers , Dennis Doran , Nancy Boutang , Sam D. Villella
    Cambridge Medical Funding Group, LLC
    		Glen Rock, NJ Filed: Foreign
    Officers: De
    Cambridge Hills Medical Group, Inc.
    		Huntington Beach, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Edward Rubin
    Cambridge Medical Group of West Boynton, LLC
    		Ocean Ridge, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Richard J. Lucibella , Ivan Lavernia and 3 others Francisco Perez Mesa , Mitchell A. Perelman , Primus Health Network, LLC