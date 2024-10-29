CamdenResources.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Camden Resources
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Chester Firestein
|
Camden Energy Resources, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Camden Natural Resources
|
Camden Resources, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Camden Energy Resources, Inc.
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Arthur Maslansky
|
Camden Resource Group, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: James E. Gargano , Joanne Gargano
|
Camden Resources, LLC
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Oil/Gas Exploration Services
Officers: Jon L. Glass , Leigh T. Prieto and 1 other Leigh T. Pricto
|
Camden Resources Ltd.
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Camden Resources, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Camden Resources, LLC
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Oil/Gas Exploration Services
Officers: Jon L. Glass