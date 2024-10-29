Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CamelliaTeas.com is an exceptional domain name for businesses specializing in tea production, sales, or related services. Its connection to the Camellia sinensis plant, from which all tea is derived, adds a unique and valuable dimension to your brand. Utilize this domain to create a captivating website, establishing a strong online presence that resonates with your audience.
The tea industry is vast and growing, with numerous opportunities for businesses in various sectors, including wholesale, retail, e-commerce, education, and hospitality. CamelliaTeas.com stands out as a domain name that speaks directly to the heart of the industry, providing an excellent foundation for building a successful online business.
Possessing a domain like CamelliaTeas.com can significantly enhance your business by driving organic traffic through search engine optimization. The domain name is descriptive, making it more likely for potential customers to find your site when searching for tea-related keywords. It contributes to brand recognition and trust, as a memorable and meaningful domain name can make your business more memorable and trustworthy to consumers.
CamelliaTeas.com is not only beneficial for digital marketing but also for traditional marketing efforts. The domain name can be used on business cards, promotional materials, and advertisements, further establishing your brand and attracting new customers. Additionally, a strong domain name can help you convert potential customers into sales by creating a professional and trustworthy image for your business.
Buy CamelliaTeas.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CamelliaTeas.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Camellia Tea Room
(707) 746-5293
|Benicia, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Maryellen Hayes
|
Camellia Tea & Chocolate, LLC
|San Rafael, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Beverage Service
Officers: Alice Cravens , Casbeverage Service
|
Southern Camellia Tea Company, LLC
|Odessa, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Marlyce K. Sherbet , Royal W. Sherbet
|
The Camellia Tea Room, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Sylvia Reeves
|
Southern Camellia Tea Co LLC
|Odessa, FL
|
Industry:
Whol Groceries