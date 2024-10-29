Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CampaignFinance.com isn't just a domain; it's a statement. It instantly asserts your presence within the spheres of politics, advocacy, and financial ethics. Owning this domain signifies a commitment to open dialogues about the flow of money in elections and lawmaking, building immediate trust and transparency with your audience. That inherent value is irreplaceable, attracting individuals and organizations invested in good governance, making this a powerful tool for those aiming to create change.
What makes CampaignFinance.com truly valuable is its wide array of applications. Imagine this domain driving a dynamic website dedicated to educating voters about campaign finance reform, or a central hub providing tools and resources for organizations to track and analyze political spending. Picture this: it's the platform for a non-partisan group championing transparency and accountability within political funding – the potential scope of CampaignFinance.com is broad and impactful.
CampaignFinance.com belongs in the portfolio of someone wanting to make waves in the realm of politics and financial accountability. A memorable, recognizable domain name like this goes beyond generating traffic – it becomes synonymous with its niche. This inherent brandability facilitates targeted engagement, simplifies marketing endeavors, and, most notably, positions your organization as an authority within this pivotal political conversation.
Smart investors understand the long-term value of premium domains, and CampaignFinance.com's worth only amplifies over time. It offers not only current relevance but enduring value, remaining vital as campaign finance conversations continue gaining traction. Owning this digital real estate isn't simply acquiring a domain but investing in an appreciating asset that steadily yields visibility and credibility within its market.
Buy CampaignFinance.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CampaignFinance.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Michigan Campaign Finance Network
(517) 482-7198
|Lansing, MI
|
Industry:
Commercial Nonphysical Research
Officers: Lynn Jondahl , John Chamberlain and 2 others Patricia Donath , Richard Robinson
|
The Campaign Finance Institute
|Washington, DC
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Anthony J. Corrado-Chair
|
Campaign Finance Institute
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Research Institute
Officers: Brendan Glavin , Erica Stark
|
Campaign Finance Officers LLC
|Providence, RI
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Sriram Subramanian , Nick Daggers and 5 others Lesley Bullell , Erinn Larkin , Brett P. Smiley , Josh Butera , Bratt Smiley
|
CA1POLITICAL Campaign Reporting and Finance
|Member at Contribution Solutions, LLC
|
Joyner Group Campaign Finance Consulting LLC
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Sarah Joyner
|
Peoples Association for Campaign Finance Reform
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Thomas McLaughlin
|
Massachusetts Office of Campaign & Political Finance
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Administers and Enforces The Campaign Finance Laws
Officers: Margaret Muise , Michael Duffy and 1 other Michael Sullivan
|
Minnesota Board of Campaign Finance & Public Disclosure
(651) 296-5148
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
Independent Agency
Officers: Joyce Larson , Jeffrey Sigurdson and 4 others Jeanne Olson , Doug Schneider , Steve Gustafson , Kelly Hansen
|
Peoples Association for Campaign Finance Reform Thru Ethics Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas McLaughlin