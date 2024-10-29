CampaignFinancing.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Michigan Campaign Finance Network
(517) 482-7198
|Lansing, MI
|
Industry:
Commercial Nonphysical Research
Officers: Lynn Jondahl , John Chamberlain and 2 others Patricia Donath , Richard Robinson
|
The Campaign Finance Institute
|Washington, DC
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Anthony J. Corrado-Chair
|
Campaign Finance Institute
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Research Institute
Officers: Brendan Glavin , Erica Stark
|
Campaign Finance Officers LLC
|Providence, RI
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Sriram Subramanian , Nick Daggers and 5 others Lesley Bullell , Erinn Larkin , Brett P. Smiley , Josh Butera , Bratt Smiley
|
CA1POLITICAL Campaign Reporting and Finance
|Member at Contribution Solutions, LLC
|
Joyner Group Campaign Finance Consulting LLC
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Sarah Joyner
|
Peoples Association for Campaign Finance Reform
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Thomas McLaughlin
|
Massachusetts Office of Campaign & Political Finance
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Administers and Enforces The Campaign Finance Laws
Officers: Margaret Muise , Michael Duffy and 1 other Michael Sullivan
|
Minnesota Board of Campaign Finance & Public Disclosure
(651) 296-5148
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
Independent Agency
Officers: Joyce Larson , Jeffrey Sigurdson and 4 others Jeanne Olson , Doug Schneider , Steve Gustafson , Kelly Hansen
|
Peoples Association for Campaign Finance Reform Thru Ethics Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas McLaughlin