CampingHotel.com offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to create a memorable brand in the outdoor hospitality industry. This domain name combines the best of both worlds – camping's rugged appeal and hotel's comfort, making it an attractive choice for businesses that cater to adventure enthusiasts looking for a unique lodging experience.
The CampingHotel.com domain is versatile and can be used by various industries such as eco-tourism, glamping sites, adventure resorts, or even traditional hotels that offer camping services. By owning this domain, you'll position your business as a leader in the market and attract customers who value both adventure and comfort.
CampingHotel.com can significantly impact your online presence and organic traffic by attracting visitors searching for camping and hotel-related keywords. With this domain, your business becomes easily discoverable to potential customers and helps establish a strong brand identity.
The trust factor associated with a clear and concise domain name can positively influence customer loyalty and conversions. By owning CampingHotel.com, you'll build trust and confidence among your audience, increasing the likelihood of repeat business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CampingHotel.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Camp Hotel
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Base Camp Hotels, LLC
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
|
Camp Creek Hotel II, LLC
(404) 344-4474
|East Point, GA
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Bridget Freeman , Suren Shah
|
Camp Creek Hotel I’, LLC
|East Point, GA
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Benjamin Brunt , Shannon Woolard and 1 other Tricia Garibay
|
Cache Valley Pet Hotel and Day Camp
|Logan, UT
|
Industry:
Animal Services
|
Alaska Hotel Restaurant and Camp Employees Health and Welfare Trust
|Anchorage, AK
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
|
Happy Hearts Pet Hotel and Day Camp, Inc.
|Boynton Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jeffery C. Jolicoeur , Kimberly Jolicoeur
|
Musselman Group Bob The Line Camp Steakhouse Hotel & Rv Park
|Monticello, UT
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation Eating Place
Officers: Bob Musselman