CampusHeights.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Campus Heights
|Slippery Rock, PA
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
|
Campus Heights
|Birmingham, AL
|
Industry:
Membership-Basis Lodging
Officers: Victoria Flowers
|
Campus Heights
|Slippery Rock, PA
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Berry Harlow
|
Campus Heights
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Membership-Basis Lodging
|
Campus Heights
|Middletown, PA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Campus Heights
(315) 343-8020
|Oswego, NY
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Gary Cooper
|
Towers and Campus Heights
|Jackson Center, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Allen K. Martin
|
Campus Heights Owners Association
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James Settineri
|
Towers & Campus Heights Rental
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing
Officers: Theodore Yannotti
|
Towers & Campus Heights Rentals
(724) 794-8103
|Slippery Rock, PA
|
Industry:
Room Rental
Officers: Ken Zvirman , Theodore Yannati and 1 other Betty McConnell