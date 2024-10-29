Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CampusSupplies.com offers a clear and concise domain name for an educational supply business. It immediately conveys the purpose of your business, making it easier for customers to find and remember. This domain name also has broad industry applicability, from textbooks and stationery to technology and lab equipment.
Using CampusSupplies.com allows you to target a specific audience – educators, students, and educational institutions. By owning this domain, you position your business as a trusted supplier for all their supply needs.
This domain name can improve organic traffic by making it easier for potential customers to find you through search engines. It is also an effective tool in establishing a strong brand identity and building customer trust and loyalty.
CampusSupplies.com's market relevance and clear domain purpose make it an attractive asset for search engines, potentially helping your business rank higher in relevant searches.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CampusSupplies.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Campus Supply
|Asheville, NC
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Kyle Radford
|
Florida Campus Supply, Inc.
|Jackson, MS
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: George E. Copeland , Albert N. Drake and 1 other Henry W. Flowers
|
Campus Supply Inc
(901) 682-1802
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Ret Recognition Plaques
Officers: Rachel Brannigan , Nicky Drake and 4 others George Copeland , L. Desautels , Mary Buchanan , Roger Holland
|
Carolina Campus Supply Inc
|Spartanburg, SC
|
Industry:
Ret Misc General Merchandise
Officers: Sharon Conn
|
Scenic Utah Campus Supply
|Ivins, UT
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Molly Marshall
|
Campus Book & Supply Inc
(330) 762-2665
|Akron, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Books
Officers: Sherri Gibson
|
Campus Book & Supply Inc
(330) 743-1101
|Youngstown, OH
|
Industry:
Used New Books & School Supplies
Officers: Dean Kline , David Kline and 1 other William Means
|
J & H Campus Supply
|Leesburg, GA
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
|
Campus Book & Supply
|Maryland Heights, MO
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
|
Campus Supply, Inc.
(601) 362-0020
|Jackson, MS
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret Mail-Order House Ret Gifts/Novelties Ret Misc Merchandise Whol Jewelry/Precs Stone
Officers: Henry W. Flowers , Albert N. Drake and 2 others George E. Copeland , Diane B. Drake