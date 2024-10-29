Ask About Special November Deals!
Own CampusSupplies.com and cater to the educational community. Connect students and teachers with essential supplies, streamline operations, and stand out as a go-to supplier.

    About CampusSupplies.com

    CampusSupplies.com offers a clear and concise domain name for an educational supply business. It immediately conveys the purpose of your business, making it easier for customers to find and remember. This domain name also has broad industry applicability, from textbooks and stationery to technology and lab equipment.

    Using CampusSupplies.com allows you to target a specific audience – educators, students, and educational institutions. By owning this domain, you position your business as a trusted supplier for all their supply needs.

    This domain name can improve organic traffic by making it easier for potential customers to find you through search engines. It is also an effective tool in establishing a strong brand identity and building customer trust and loyalty.

    CampusSupplies.com's market relevance and clear domain purpose make it an attractive asset for search engines, potentially helping your business rank higher in relevant searches.

    CampusSupplies.com can help you differentiate yourself from competitors by focusing on a specific audience and niche. Additionally, it allows for effective use of keywords in your marketing efforts, improving your online presence.

    CampusSupplies.com's marketability extends beyond digital media. It can be used in traditional advertising such as print or radio campaigns to reach potential customers who may not be active online.

    Campus Supply
    		Asheville, NC Industry: Whol Durable Goods
    Officers: Kyle Radford
    Florida Campus Supply, Inc.
    		Jackson, MS Filed: Foreign for Profit Corporation
    Officers: George E. Copeland , Albert N. Drake and 1 other Henry W. Flowers
    Campus Supply Inc
    (901) 682-1802     		Memphis, TN Industry: Ret Recognition Plaques
    Officers: Rachel Brannigan , Nicky Drake and 4 others George Copeland , L. Desautels , Mary Buchanan , Roger Holland
    Carolina Campus Supply Inc
    		Spartanburg, SC Industry: Ret Misc General Merchandise
    Officers: Sharon Conn
    Scenic Utah Campus Supply
    		Ivins, UT Industry: Whol Durable Goods
    Officers: Molly Marshall
    Campus Book & Supply Inc
    (330) 762-2665     		Akron, OH Industry: Ret Books
    Officers: Sherri Gibson
    Campus Book & Supply Inc
    (330) 743-1101     		Youngstown, OH Industry: Used New Books & School Supplies
    Officers: Dean Kline , David Kline and 1 other William Means
    J & H Campus Supply
    		Leesburg, GA Industry: Whol Durable Goods
    Campus Book & Supply
    		Maryland Heights, MO Industry: Whol Durable Goods
    Campus Supply, Inc.
    (601) 362-0020     		Jackson, MS Filed: Foreign for Profit Corporation
    Industry: Ret Mail-Order House Ret Gifts/Novelties Ret Misc Merchandise Whol Jewelry/Precs Stone
    Officers: Henry W. Flowers , Albert N. Drake and 2 others George E. Copeland , Diane B. Drake