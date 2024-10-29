CanaanCommunity.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Canaan Community
|Hackensack, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Canaan Community
|Plain City, OH
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator
Officers: Donna Thompson
|
New Canaan Community Foundation
|New Canaan, CT
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Cindy Charas
|
Canaan Community Gospel
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Raymond Ng , Paul Chan
|
Canaan Community Services
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Social Services
|
Canaan Community Church, Inc
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Karl L. Robinson
|
Canaan Community Food Cupboard
|Canaan, ME
|
Industry:
Distribute Food to Needy
Officers: Pamela C. Hitchcock
|
Canaan Community Academy
|Madison, IN
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
|
Canaan Community Development Corporation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Edward Lynn Brown
|
Canaan Community Development Center
|Little Rock, AR
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer