CanadaUnitedStates.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United States Canada Peace Anniversary Association
(360) 332-7009
|Blaine, WA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Christina Alexander
|
Active 20-30 United States and Canada
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Mike Rockenstein , Evan Hershey
|
Active 20-30 United States and Canada
|Chico, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Ryan O'Donnell
|
United States and Canada Sales Inc
(740) 446-0351
|Gallipolis, OH
|
Industry:
Whol Farm/Garden Machinery
|
Active 20-30 United States & Canada, Inc
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Jeffrey Frost , Steve Metzgar and 2 others Patrick Robrecht , Andrea Massie
|
United States Postal Service
(606) 353-7324
|Canada, KY
|
Industry:
US Postal Service
Officers: Virgie Varney , Anna S. Stewart
|
Muslim Students Association of The United States & Canada
|Davis, CA
|
Industry:
Holds Islamic & Congrigational Prayers for College Students & Muslim Communities
Officers: Rimfiel Janius , Pat Ward
|
American Federation of Musicians of The United States and Canada
|Amesbury, MA
|
Industry:
Entertainers and Entertainment Groups
Officers: Karen Barrett
|
American Federation of Musicians of The United States & Canada (Inc)
(262) 547-7031
|Waukesha, WI
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: David Martinsek
|
American Federation of Musicians of The United States & Canada (Inc)
(212) 843-8726
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Labor Organization Legal Services Office
Officers: John McCutcheon