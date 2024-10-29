CanalSociety.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Panama Canal Society, Inc.
(727) 391-4359
|Seminole, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Periodicals-Publishing/Printing
Officers: Tom Wilder , Nancy A. Van Siclen and 7 others Michael D. Coffey , Shirley Avery , Noreen Hanson , William D. McLaughlin , Joseph Wood , Charles W. Hummer , Thomas Peterson
|
Fulton Canal Heritage Society
|Canal Fulton, OH
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: John Hatfield
|
Virginia Canals & Navigations Society
|Evington, VA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
American Canal Society
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Canal Society of Indiana
(260) 432-0279
|Fort Wayne, IN
|
Industry:
Amusement Park
Officers: Robert Schmidt , Jim Ellis and 2 others Cynthia Powers , Charles Huppert
|
Camillus Canal Society Inc
|Syracuse, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Virginia Canals & Navigations Society
|Amherst, VA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Mason Basten
|
Scioto County Canal Society
|Portsmouth, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
American Canal Society
|Hopedale, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: John Lamb
|
Camillus Canal Society Inc
|Camillus, NY
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Henry Miller , Fenton Hanchett and 2 others Elizabeth Beebe , David Beebe