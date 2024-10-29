CanaleGrande.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Grande at Canal Pointe
|Rehoboth Beach, DE
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Grand Canal Building, LLC
|Stockton, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Ownership of Real Property
|
Gmb Grande Canal, Inc.
|Wilmington, NC
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Marc L. Bourhis , Tracy B. Bourhis
|
2620 Grand Canal, LLC
|El Segundo, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate
Officers: Patrick Crane , CA1REAL Estate
|
Grand Canal Productions, Inc.
|Marina del Rey, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lucy S. Gonda
|
Grand Canal Therapy
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Daniel Fernandez
|
Grand Canal 28LP
|Grand Terrace, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Canale Grande, Inc.
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael Keudel
|
Grand Canal, Inc.
|Marina del Rey, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lon J. Kerr
|
Grand Canal Productions, Inc.
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Christian Wagner