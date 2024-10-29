Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.
This powerful domain name conveys a sense of unity and compassion for those affected by cancer. It could serve as the foundation for a supportive online community or informational resource for individuals and families navigating their cancer journey. By owning CancerAndMe.com, you're providing a central hub for valuable information, resources, and inspiration.
The domain is versatile and can be utilized in various industries such as healthcare, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, or even marketing agencies specializing in cancer awareness campaigns. It has the potential to attract a large and dedicated audience.
CancerAndMe.com can significantly benefit your business by improving organic traffic through search engine optimization (SEO). As individuals looking for cancer-related resources search online, they're more likely to use terms related to 'cancer and me.' Having a domain that mirrors this query can help you rank higher in search results.
Additionally, owning CancerAndMe.com can contribute to establishing your brand as an empathetic, supportive, and trustworthy entity within the healthcare or cancer-related industry. By providing valuable content and fostering a strong online community, customer loyalty and engagement are likely to follow.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Mommy and Me Cancer Foundation
|Brea, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jennifer Boyd
|
Maine Women's Surgery and Cancer Center
|Scarborough, ME
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Theodoros G. Papalimberis , Barry F. Gleason and 8 others Colleen S. Tetzlaff , Jason Lachance , Christopher W. Cary , Jennifer J. Reid , Norman E. Wilson , John W. Allyn , Heidi M. Roy , Laurie Small
|
Maine Center for Cancer Medicine and Blood Disorders, P.A.
|Sanford, ME
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office Osteopathic Physician's Office
Officers: Sue Laliberte , Patricia C George Deisler and 3 others Robyn Courtois-Colby , Katherine Pinkerton , Can Ilyas
|
The Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Hope and Hearing
|Lewiston, ME
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Kerry Irish , Aimee Arsenault and 1 other Wendy Tardif
|
Maine Center for Cancer Medicine and Blood Disorders, P.A.
(207) 729-1148
|Brunswick, ME
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Thomas Keating , Sue Traston and 5 others Elizabeth Connelly , George R. Polkinghorn , Margaret R. Waterman , David C. Benton , Anna Wood
|
Caring Area Neighbors for Cancer Education and Re
|Presque Isle, ME
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Craig Green
|
Maine Center for Cancer Medicine and Blood Disorders, P.A.
(207) 282-0448
|Biddeford, ME
|
Industry:
Hematology-Onocology
Officers: Preston Dalglish , Can Ilyas and 6 others Kurt Ebrahim , Toni Varney , Jennifer Thibeau , Patricia Dysar , Stevan Elliot , Patricia Deisler
|
Maine Center for Cancer Medicine and Blood Disorders, P.A.
(207) 885-7600
|Scarborough, ME
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Tracey Weisberg , Tom Polko and 8 others Preston Dalglish , G. R. Polking , Eric C. Larsen , Stanley Chaleff , Jacqueline A. Hedlund , Christine S. Shaffer , Julie L. Baither , Danielle F. Bowen