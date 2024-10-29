Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CancerPatientServices.com is an exceptional domain name for anyone looking to build a business dedicated to helping cancer patients and their loved ones. Its memorable and easy-to-understand name resonates with those seeking support and resources during their cancer journey. The domain's niche focus sets it apart from more generic alternatives and allows for a targeted marketing strategy that appeals to this specific audience.
By owning CancerPatientServices.com, you'll gain the advantage of a domain name that is easily associated with the services you offer. This domain name is versatile and can be used for various types of businesses, such as counseling services, patient support groups, medical equipment sales, or cancer research organizations. The opportunities are endless, making this domain a valuable asset for any business in the health care sector.
CancerPatientServices.com can significantly help your business grow by attracting organic traffic from potential customers. By having a domain name that directly relates to your services, search engines are more likely to display your website when people search for cancer-related keywords. This increased visibility can lead to more leads, sales, and ultimately, a growing business.
A domain name like CancerPatientServices.com can help you establish a strong brand and build trust with your customers. By having a domain name that clearly communicates the nature of your business, you can create a professional image and instill confidence in your audience. This trust can lead to repeat business, positive word-of-mouth, and a loyal customer base.
Buy CancerPatientServices.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CancerPatientServices.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cancer Patients Services Incorporated
|Laredo, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Diana Salazar , Juanita Vaquera and 3 others Lolita Villarreal , Julian Galarza , Nora Mendiola
|
Cancer Patient Services
(419) 423-0286
|Findlay, OH
|
Industry:
Support for Cancer Patients
Officers: Joanne Reinhart , Heather Loughman and 7 others Brian Treece , Tammy M. Kimmet , Linda Lotz , Brenda Sciranka , Ailing Chen , Christina B. McCarthy , Michael Scherer
|
Cancer American Cancer Society Patient Service
|Leesburg, FL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: David Santana , Carol Borrelli and 1 other Susanne Telcha
|
Innerstrength Rehabilitation Services for Cancer Patients Inc
|Saint Charles, IL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Howard Stidwill