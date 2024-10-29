CaneClub.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cane Hunting Club, Inc.
|Farmerville, LA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: M. S. Baughman
|
Cane Ridge Community Club
|Antioch, TN
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Switch Cane Hunting Club
|Monticello, AR
|
Industry:
Marine Products Catching
Officers: Robert Forrest
|
Cane Creek Hunting Club
|De Queen, AR
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Sam Young
|
Ball & Cane Club
|Wilson, NC
|
Industry:
Civicsocl Assns
|
Cane Slough Hunt Club
|Stuart, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Cane Garden Country Club
|The Villages, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Cane Brake Club House
(601) 268-0379
|Hattiesburg, MS
|
Industry:
Developer & Club House
Officers: Greg Rutland , M. York Nancty and 4 others York V. Bennett , Eugene Carothers , Shelia Schneider , Lisa Palmeri
|
Sugar Cane Club, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ray Jean Baptiste , Carole Jean Baptiste
|
Lady Canes Softball Club
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Gregory Tarpley