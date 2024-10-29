CanteenBar.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Canteen Bar
(740) 453-7728
|Zanesville, OH
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
Officers: Cindy Newland
|
Canteen Bar
(605) 753-5662
|Watertown, SD
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
Officers: Jerrold Hackbart
|
Canteen Bar & Grill
(906) 524-6211
|Lanse, MI
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
Officers: Michael Herter
|
Can's Bar & Canteen
|Milwaukee, WI
|
Industry:
Vending Machine Operator
Officers: Jay Scmacas , Jay Stamates
|
Canteen Bar & Grill
|North Platte, NE
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Keith Cook
|
V Canteen & Bar
|Abilene, TX
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association