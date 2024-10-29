Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CanterburyCenter.com offers a distinct advantage over other domains with its historical and evocative name, inspired by the famed Canterbury Cathedral in England. This name resonates with a sense of tradition and trust, making it an attractive choice for businesses aiming to create a memorable and reputable online presence. The domain name is versatile and can be used in a wide range of industries, from tourism and hospitality to education and professional services.
The location-specific nature of CanterburyCenter.com adds to its allure, making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to target local or regional markets. Additionally, the domain name's easy-to-remember and pronounceable nature enhances its marketability and makes it an asset for businesses looking to make a lasting impression in the digital world.
CanterburyCenter.com can significantly impact your business by driving organic traffic. The historical and evocative nature of the name can lead to increased search engine visibility, attracting potential customers who are actively seeking businesses with a strong online presence. The domain name's unique appeal can help establish your brand, setting you apart from competitors and creating a memorable identity in the minds of your customers.
Customer trust and loyalty are essential components of business growth, and a domain name like CanterburyCenter.com can contribute to both. The historical and reputable nature of the name instills a sense of trust and credibility, making it more likely for customers to engage with your business and return for future purchases. The unique and memorable nature of the domain name can help create a loyal customer base, as they are more likely to remember and recommend your business to others.
Buy CanterburyCenter.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CanterburyCenter.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Canterbury Center
(304) 876-9422
|Shepherdstown, WV
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Evelyn Brokenhill , Sharon Longerbeam and 7 others William S. Miller , Pam Moore , Eveline Vreugdenhil , Kim Bowman , Judy Blakely , Scott Thompson , Gwen Kilroy
|
Canterbury Vision Care Centers
|Portsmouth, NH
|
Industry:
Ret Optical Goods
|
Canterbury Counseling Center
|Greenville, SC
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Marion Crooks
|
Canterbury Children's Center
(603) 783-9065
|Canterbury, NH
|
Industry:
Elementary School
Officers: William Egan , Judith Egan
|
Day Canterbury Care Center
|Contoocook, NH
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Gary Kroll
|
Canterbury Care Center
|Bremerton, WA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: David Johns , Cheryl Radebaugh and 1 other Beverly Maine
|
Canterbury Children's Center
(781) 245-9636
|Wakefield, MA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Cheryl M. Nulty , Kristen McKenna
|
Canterbury Center Episcopal
|Stillwater, OK
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mary Hileman
|
Canterbury Bodywork Center
|Worcester, MA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Canterbury Manor Nursing Center
(618) 939-8565
|Waterloo, IL
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: John Cherry , Dawn Gregory and 5 others Robert Egilsrud , Stan Mitchell , Patsy Morris , Laurel Jung , Kathleen Asselmeier