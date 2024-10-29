Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CanterburyManor.com is a premium domain name, offering a memorable and easy-to-remember web address. Its unique name sets it apart from the generic or common domain names often used by businesses. This domain name is perfect for businesses looking to establish a strong online brand identity and attract discerning customers. The name's historical connotations can be especially appealing to businesses in the heritage or luxury sectors.
CanterburyManor.com can be used in various industries, including luxury travel, real estate, fine dining, or antique shops. Its distinctive name can help businesses stand out from their competitors and make a lasting impression on their customers. With this domain, businesses can create a captivating online presence that reflects their unique brand and attracts potential customers.
CanterburyManor.com can significantly enhance a business's online presence, making it easier for customers to find and remember the website. With a premium domain name, businesses can improve their search engine rankings and increase organic traffic to their site. This can lead to more potential customers discovering the business and ultimately, converting them into sales.
CanterburyManor.com can also help establish a strong brand identity and build customer trust. A memorable and unique domain name can help businesses differentiate themselves from their competitors and create a professional image. This, in turn, can help foster customer loyalty and repeat business.
Buy CanterburyManor.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CanterburyManor.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Canterbury Manor
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Canterbury Manor Apt
|Washington, IL
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Roger H. Bockler
|
Canterbury Manor, Inc.
|New Port Richey, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Juanita Murray , Emmanuel D. Hernandez and 1 other Emmanuel Hernanadez
|
Canterbury Manor Nursing Center
(618) 939-8565
|Waterloo, IL
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: John Cherry , Dawn Gregory and 5 others Robert Egilsrud , Stan Mitchell , Patsy Morris , Laurel Jung , Kathleen Asselmeier
|
Canterbury Manor Stables
(317) 873-4220
|Zionsville, IN
|
Industry:
Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles Horses/Other Equines Farm Animal Services
Officers: Sandra Brady , Earl Farmer
|
Canterbury Manor Custom Homes, Inc.
|Heath, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Dan McElroy , Jim Wood