Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CapeGardens.com is an evocative, one-word domain that instantly conveys the idea of stunning gardens and breathtaking capes. It's ideal for businesses in landscaping, gardening supplies, travel agencies focusing on coastal destinations or any venture that wants to create a strong association with nature. By owning this domain, you'll stand out from competitors with long, confusing URLs.
The compact and meaningful nature of CapeGardens.com makes it easy for customers to remember and share your website address. In industries like garden design or eco-tourism, having a domain that resonates with your brand is essential for creating a lasting impression and attracting repeat business.
CapeGardens.com can significantly impact your business by improving organic search engine rankings due to its clear relevance to the content of your site. By having a domain name that accurately reflects what you do, search engines can more easily identify and index your website, making it easier for potential customers to find you.
Establishing a strong brand is crucial in today's competitive marketplace. With CapeGardens.com, you'll create an instantly recognizable online identity that customers trust and return to again and again. Additionally, having a domain name that resonates with your business can help build customer loyalty by creating a sense of familiarity and consistency.
Buy CapeGardens.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CapeGardens.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cape Gardens Apartments
(573) 334-1331
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Rhonda Compas , Thyra Messmer
|
Cape Gardens, Inc.
|Cape Canaveral, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: William Bennix , James Murphy and 2 others Kenneth J. Gedeon , Michael Harris
|
Cape Coral Gardens, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Cape Fear Botanical Garden
|Fayetteville, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Jennifer G. Lyden
|
Cape Fear Botanical Garden
|Linden, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Rosemarie Matthews
|
Cape Fear Botanical Garden
(910) 486-0221
|Fayetteville, NC
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: John Fox , Anna Grantonic and 6 others Bryan Finley , Jennifer Hanes , Jennifer Sullivan , Lorette Hollinshed , Julia Love , Larry Norris
|
Cape Island Home & Garden
|Cape May, NJ
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Cindy Franklin
|
Cape Kennedy Gardens Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Green Cape Cottage Gardens
|Grass Lake, MI
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Terri Murphy-Thompson
|
Outer Cape Home & Garden Service
(508) 349-1369
|Wellfleet, MA
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services
Officers: Peter Krumpelbeck , Molly Marquerite Krumpelbeck