CapitalAreaManagement.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capital Area Management, Incorporated
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: L. Maxcy Kuykendall
|
Capital Area Management
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: James E. Roberson , Latimer M. Kuykendall and 1 other Max Kuykendall
|
Capital Area Pain Management Associates LLC
(301) 668-4403
|Frederick, MD
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Jay Conchigar , Lindsay Gonzalez and 8 others David A. Rodriguez , Denise Hines , P. Grewal , Amy C. Chilcoat , M. J. Gonchigar , Atif B. Malik , Lincoln K. Dover , Said Goto Osman
|
Michigan Capital Area Chapter Project Management Institute
|Lansing, MI
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: Steve Williams
|
Capital Area Labor Management Council Inc
|Lemoyne, PA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
|
Capital Area Medical Group Management Association Inc
|Frankfort, KY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Capital Area Pain Management Associates, Lc
|North Potomac, MD
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer