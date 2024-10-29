CapitalBanking.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capital Bank
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Joyce Yamasaki
|
Capital Bank
|Clayton, NC
|
Industry:
Commercial Bank National Commercial Bank
|
Capital Bank
|Ringgold, GA
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
|
Capital Bank
|Burlington, NC
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
Officers: Derek Jones
|
Capital Bank
|Brentwood, TN
|
Industry:
Commercial Bank National Commercial Bank
|
Capital Bank
|North Bay Village, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Abel Holtz , Alex Halberstein and 4 others Stephen N. Ashman , Sidney Caplan , Simon Portnoy , Thomas J. Flood
|
Capital Bank
|Sanford, NC
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: Missy Dycus
|
Capital Bank
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
Officers: Alvin Oakley , Grant B. Yarber and 5 others Michael Beamon , Rick Rogers , Brenda Cummings , David C. Morgan , Mary Margaret Harris
|
Capital Bank
(919) 775-4000
|Sanford, NC
|
Industry:
State Chartered Bank
Officers: Linda Foushee , Toni Schrodt and 2 others Jeremy Hathcock , Charlie Bowers
|
Capital Bank
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Depository Banking Services