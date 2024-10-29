Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CapitalCanvas.com is a unique domain name that blends the power of capital with the flexibility of a canvas. This makes it an excellent choice for businesses looking to establish a strong online presence in industries such as finance, art, or technology. Its short and memorable nature makes it easy to remember and type, ensuring maximum visibility.
With the increasing importance of having a strong online presence, owning a domain name like CapitalCanvas.com can provide numerous benefits. It can help you establish a professional image, attract organic traffic, and even aid in building customer trust and loyalty.
CapitalCanvas.com can help your business grow by providing a strong foundation for your online presence. With its memorable and unique name, it is easier for customers to find and remember your website, leading to increased organic traffic. It can also help in establishing a brand identity that resonates with your audience.
CapitalCanvas.com's marketability goes beyond just digital media. It can also be useful in offline marketing campaigns such as print ads or radio commercials. The domain name's professional and creative tone makes it an excellent choice for businesses looking to stand out from the competition.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CapitalCanvas.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capital Canvas
(907) 789-9387
|Juneau, AK
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise Whol Sporting/Recreational Goods
Officers: Hel Daugherty
|
Capital Canvas
|Tyrone, GA
|
Industry:
Cotton Broadwoven Fabric Mill
Officers: David Couch
|
Canvas Capital, L.L.C.
|Aledo, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Investor
Officers: Troy Austin
|
Canvas Back Capital
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Investor
|
Canvas Capital, LLC
|Willow Park, TX
|
Canvas Capital Management, L.L.C.
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Troy Austin , Matthew R. Farris and 1 other Jeffrey T. Prendergast
|
Canvas Capital Management, L.P.
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Officers: Canvas Capital, Inc.
|
Canvas Capital, Inc.
|Stamford, CT
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Steven A. Cohen
|
Capital Canvas and Awning Co
|Sharpsburg, GA
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
|
Canvas Capital Fund I’, Lp
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Canvas Capital Fund I Gp, LLC