CapitalConstructionManagement.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capital Construction Management, Inc
(212) 666-8664
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Construction Management & General Contractor of Commercial Buildings
Officers: Mavash Liagat
|
Capital Construction Management, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Karen Saroukhanoff , Robert Saroukhanoff
|
Capital Construction Management
|Hialeah, FL
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Natalie M. Rodriguez , N. M. Rodriguez and 1 other Rico Rodriguez
|
Capital Construction Management
|Atlantic Highlands, NJ
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Carl Piccolo
|
Capital Construction Management, LLC
|Harrisburg, PA
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Gregory J. Koussis
|
Construction Capital Management Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Luz S. Dweck
|
Capital Construction Management, LLC
|Norwalk, CT
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Shlomo Oz
|
Capital Construction Management LLC
|Norwalk, CT
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Karen Oz , Shlomo Oz and 1 other Mike Oz
|
Capital Management & Construction LLC
|Springfield, MO
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Capital Construction Management LLC
|Rio Rancho, NM
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Troy Giangola