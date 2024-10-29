Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CapitalDrug.com encapsulates the essence of authority and progress within the pharmaceutical sector. Its straightforward yet evocative name signifies the investment, growth, and development that comes with capitalizing on opportunities in the drug industry. This domain is perfect for businesses involved in research and development, pharmaceutical sales, or related services.
CapitalDrug.com sets your business apart from competitors by conveying a sense of reliability, expertise, and forward-thinking innovation. It can also help you target specific audiences, such as investors, researchers, or patients, depending on the focus of your organization.
Investing in CapitalDrug.com can significantly enhance your online presence and credibility, potentially leading to increased organic traffic through search engines. As potential customers search for pharmaceutical solutions, a domain with keywords like 'Capital' and 'Drug' is more likely to capture their attention.
A strong domain name contributes to the establishment of a brand, making it easier for customers to remember, trust, and return. Additionally, a well-chosen domain can foster customer loyalty by signaling commitment to your industry and mission.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CapitalDrug.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capital Drug
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Whol Drugs/Sundries
|
Capital Wholesale Drug Company
|Columbus, OH
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: George D. Richards , David Franklin and 1 other Linda Franklin
|
Capital Drugs, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Capital Drug Testing Cons
|Georgetown, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: William Johnson
|
Capital Drugs Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Investor
Officers: Carlos J. Garcia
|
Sterling Drug Capital Corporation
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Stanley Goldstein
|
Capital Drugs Inc
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph Olayinkamaj Kodinmi , Olu Oyukoyai
|
The Capital Wholesale Drug Company
(614) 297-8225
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Whol Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Linda R. Franklin , David L. Franklin and 3 others Brian J. Oles , Norm Durfy , Maryann Borror