Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CapitalFoodservice.com is a powerful domain for businesses operating within the foodservice sector. Its short, memorable name reflects industry expertise and professionalism, making it an ideal choice for companies looking to make an impact. With this domain, you'll instantly communicate trust and reliability to your customers.
CapitalFoodservice.com can be used by businesses ranging from large foodservice corporations to small-scale restaurants and catering services. The domain's industry-specific focus allows for easy recognition within the foodservice market, making it an invaluable asset for any business aiming to succeed in this competitive industry.
CapitalFoodservice.com can significantly help your business grow by attracting organic traffic and establishing a strong online presence. Search engines often prioritize domains that are descriptive, industry-focused, and easy to remember, which can lead to increased visibility and potential customers finding your business more easily.
In addition, a domain like CapitalFoodservice.com can help you establish a recognizable brand and foster customer trust and loyalty. By owning a domain that clearly communicates what your business does, you'll create a professional image and build credibility within your industry.
Buy CapitalFoodservice.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CapitalFoodservice.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capital Food Service Inc
|Rockville, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services Direct Retail Sales
|
Capital Food Services
|Westminster, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Whol General Groceries
Officers: David Nguyen
|
Capital Food Services, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Capital Food Service
|Carmichael, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Sania K. Marcoccia
|
Capital Food Service Inc
(410) 414-9690
|Prince Frederick, MD
|
Industry:
Vending Service
Officers: Robert Sauls
|
Capital Food Service, Inc.
|Burke, VA
|
Industry:
Whol General Groceries
Officers: Mojtaba Loftabadi
|
Capital Food Services, LLC
(518) 792-2494
|Queensbury, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Meats Dairy Products & Groceries
Officers: David Francati , Dwight Palmer and 3 others David M. Vane , Karen Gibson , David Lepage
|
Capital Food Service, Inc.
|Carmichael, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ralph J. Marcoccia
|
Capital Food Service Inc
|Frankfort, KY
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
Officers: Benet A. Linney
|
Capital Food Service Catering Inc
|Frederick, MD
|
Industry:
Whol General Groceries
Officers: Harold W. Demmings