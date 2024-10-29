Ask About Special November Deals!
CapitalFoodservice.com

$14,888 USD

CapitalFoodservice.com – A domain name that signifies leadership and excellence in the foodservice industry. Attract customers, build brand recognition, and establish trust with this authoritative domain.

    CapitalFoodservice.com is a powerful domain for businesses operating within the foodservice sector. Its short, memorable name reflects industry expertise and professionalism, making it an ideal choice for companies looking to make an impact. With this domain, you'll instantly communicate trust and reliability to your customers.

    CapitalFoodservice.com can be used by businesses ranging from large foodservice corporations to small-scale restaurants and catering services. The domain's industry-specific focus allows for easy recognition within the foodservice market, making it an invaluable asset for any business aiming to succeed in this competitive industry.

    CapitalFoodservice.com can significantly help your business grow by attracting organic traffic and establishing a strong online presence. Search engines often prioritize domains that are descriptive, industry-focused, and easy to remember, which can lead to increased visibility and potential customers finding your business more easily.

    In addition, a domain like CapitalFoodservice.com can help you establish a recognizable brand and foster customer trust and loyalty. By owning a domain that clearly communicates what your business does, you'll create a professional image and build credibility within your industry.

    CapitalFoodservice.com can help you market your business more effectively by providing an easy-to-remember URL that aligns with your industry. This consistency across digital platforms can make your marketing efforts more impactful and help you stand out from competitors.

    This domain is also beneficial in non-digital media campaigns. By including your website address in print advertisements, business cards, or promotional materials, you'll create a cohesive brand image and make it easier for customers to find you online.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CapitalFoodservice.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Capital Food Service Inc
    		Rockville, MD Industry: Business Services Direct Retail Sales
    Capital Food Services
    		Westminster, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Whol General Groceries
    Officers: David Nguyen
    Capital Food Services, Inc.
    		Filed: Domestic For-Profit Corporation
    Capital Food Service
    		Carmichael, CA Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Sania K. Marcoccia
    Capital Food Service Inc
    (410) 414-9690     		Prince Frederick, MD Industry: Vending Service
    Officers: Robert Sauls
    Capital Food Service, Inc.
    		Burke, VA Industry: Whol General Groceries
    Officers: Mojtaba Loftabadi
    Capital Food Services, LLC
    (518) 792-2494     		Queensbury, NY Industry: Whol Meats Dairy Products & Groceries
    Officers: David Francati , Dwight Palmer and 3 others David M. Vane , Karen Gibson , David Lepage
    Capital Food Service, Inc.
    		Carmichael, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Ralph J. Marcoccia
    Capital Food Service Inc
    		Frankfort, KY Industry: Ret Groceries
    Officers: Benet A. Linney
    Capital Food Service Catering Inc
    		Frederick, MD Industry: Whol General Groceries
    Officers: Harold W. Demmings