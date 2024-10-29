CapitalHomeSales.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capital Home Sales
(586) 463-6067
|Clinton Township, MI
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator
Officers: Richard Klarchek , Conrad Barett and 2 others Jamie Dzieszkowski , Conrad Barrett
|
Capital Mobile Home Sales
(419) 474-0693
|Toledo, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Mobile Homes
Officers: Larry Ward
|
Capital Home Sales
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Gershwin Samuel
|
Capital Home Sales LLC
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Ret Mobile Homes
|
Capital Home Sales
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Don Purse
|
Capital Sunbelt Mobile Home Sales, Inc.
|Lakeland, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: S. T. Patrick , Edna A. Burkey and 2 others Patrick N. Patricia , John D. Burkey
|
Tree Capital Mobile Home Sales, Inc.
|Perry, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Phylis R. Knoblock , George V. Knoblock