CapitalLibrary.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Blackmore Library Capital University
(614) 236-6614
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Denvy Bowman , Albert F. Maag and 2 others Daniel Felicetti , Joshiah Blackmore
|
Capital Area District Library
(517) 623-6511
|Dansville, MI
|
Industry:
Library Executive Office
Officers: Peggy Mawby
|
Capital District Library Council
(518) 438-2500
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Educational Institution
Officers: Susan D'Entremont
|
Capital Area District Library
(517) 367-6336
|Lansing, MI
|
Industry:
Library Ret Books
Officers: Julie Laxton , Steven Jackson and 8 others Pat Taylor , Neil Chase Caliman , Mary Wood , Elizabeth Kudwa , Sarah Redman , Joan Trezise , Alma Staton , Stuart Wilson
|
Capital Area District Library
|Haslett, MI
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Maureen Hirtan
|
Capital Area District Library
|Holt, MI
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Diane Ellis , Cheryl Lyons
|
Gloucester Library Capital Cam
|Gloucester, MA
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Maureen Johnson
|
Capital Area District Library
|Williamston, MI
|
Industry:
Library
|
The Capital City Library Club
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Snohomish Library Capital Facility Area
|Everett, WA
|
Industry:
Libraries, Nsk