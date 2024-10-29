CapitalMortgageBankers.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capital Mortgage Banker LLC
|Great Falls, VA
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer
Officers: Joseph Chang
|
Bankers Capital Mortgage Corporation
|Irvine, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lloyd R. Miller
|
First Capital Mortgage Bankers
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
Officers: Kimblee Thomas
|
Bankers Capital Mortgage, Inc.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: John J. Masri
|
Capital Bankers Mortgage Corporation
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Rodolfo A. Rodriguez
|
Mortgage Bankers Capital, Inc.
|Orange, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Bankers Capital Mortgage, Inc.
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Omar Gonzalez
|
Capital Mortgage Bankers, Inc.
|Miami Lakes, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Armando Romero
|
United Capital Mortgage Bankers, Inc.
|Encino, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Nazie Sepehri
|
American Capital Mortgage Bankers Ltd
|Staten Island, NY
|
Industry:
Depository Banking Services
Officers: Sunny Jane