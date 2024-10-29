Ask About Special November Deals!
CapitalRegionalMedical.com: Establish a strong online presence for your regional medical practice. This domain name conveys authority and trust, ideal for healthcare providers in capital cities or regions.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    • About CapitalRegionalMedical.com

    This domain name is specifically crafted for medical practices operating in capital cities or regions. Its clear and concise nature instantly communicates the regional and medical focus of your business. By owning CapitalRegionalMedical.com, you are positioning yourself as a trusted and established healthcare provider.

    CapitalRegionalMedical.com can be used for various industries within the medical field such as hospitals, clinics, specialists, and telehealth services. It provides a memorable and easy-to-remember URL that is essential in today's digital age.

    Why CapitalRegionalMedical.com?

    CapitalRegionalMedical.com has the potential to attract more organic traffic through search engines by targeting location-specific queries. This can lead to an increase in visibility and potentially new customers for your business.

    CapitalRegionalMedical.com plays a crucial role in establishing a strong brand identity. By having a domain that accurately reflects your business, you are building trust and credibility with your customers.

    Marketability of CapitalRegionalMedical.com

    CapitalRegionalMedical.com can help differentiate your business from competitors by providing a clear and concise URL that directly communicates what you do and where you are located.

    This domain name is not only useful for digital marketing efforts but also in non-digital media such as print ads, billboards, or business cards. It provides a consistent brand message across all platforms which can help attract new customers and convert them into sales.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CapitalRegionalMedical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Capital Region Medical Foundation
    		Jefferson City, MO Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: Jim McMillian , Ed Farnsworth
    Capital Region Medical Center
    (573) 378-4666     		Versailles, MO Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Jerri D. Robertson , Janet E. Theby and 5 others Mike Schekorra , Amanda Shipp , Robert D. Thomas , F. Michael Schekorra , James R. McMillan
    Capital Region Medical Center
    (573) 893-7848     		Jefferson City, MO Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Debbie Gullic , Daniel L. Gibson and 6 others Donna K. McCluskey , Douglas Norris Smith , Jennifer Hulett , Allison Bax , Debrah Atkinson , Donna McLuskey
    Capital Region Medical Center
    (573) 635-6811     		Jefferson City, MO Industry: General Hospital
    Officers: Mohammad Rahman , Robert M. Fluegge and 7 others Chris Medlin , Anita Clark , Teri A. Deffenbaugh , Dave Smart , Michelle Baker , Sharon Baumgartner , Mitch T. Godbee
    Capital Region Medical Center
    (573) 635-6665     		Jefferson City, MO Industry: Children's Hospital
    Officers: Kim Kramer , Tim Carroll
    Capital Region Medical Center
    (573) 896-5115     		Holts Summit, MO Industry: Osteopathic Physician's Office Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Kristi Donohue , Beth Martin and 6 others Vicki Pierson , James R. Ennis , James R. McMillan , Laura Hughes , Lorrie L. Campbell , Debbie Martin
    Capital Regional Medical Group
    		Tallahassee, FL Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Dan W. Pulsipher , Carey Dellock and 7 others Kevin Derickson , Christian Vasilescu , Andrea Randall , Kathleen P. Wilson , Erin Ayers , Rick Damron , David Kaproth
    Capital Region Medical Supply
    		Glenmont, NY Industry: Whol Durable Goods
    Capital Region Medical Center
    		Port Charlotte, FL Industry: Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
    Capital Region Medical Center
    (573) 392-2124     		Eldon, MO Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Debbie Blansett , Amber S. Backes and 5 others Johnnie B. Abbott , Donna McCluskey , Jim M. Millan , Tawnyia L. Jerome , Michael S. Griswold