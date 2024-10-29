Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain name is specifically crafted for medical practices operating in capital cities or regions. Its clear and concise nature instantly communicates the regional and medical focus of your business. By owning CapitalRegionalMedical.com, you are positioning yourself as a trusted and established healthcare provider.
CapitalRegionalMedical.com can be used for various industries within the medical field such as hospitals, clinics, specialists, and telehealth services. It provides a memorable and easy-to-remember URL that is essential in today's digital age.
CapitalRegionalMedical.com has the potential to attract more organic traffic through search engines by targeting location-specific queries. This can lead to an increase in visibility and potentially new customers for your business.
CapitalRegionalMedical.com plays a crucial role in establishing a strong brand identity. By having a domain that accurately reflects your business, you are building trust and credibility with your customers.
Buy CapitalRegionalMedical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CapitalRegionalMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capital Region Medical Foundation
|Jefferson City, MO
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Jim McMillian , Ed Farnsworth
|
Capital Region Medical Center
(573) 378-4666
|Versailles, MO
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Jerri D. Robertson , Janet E. Theby and 5 others Mike Schekorra , Amanda Shipp , Robert D. Thomas , F. Michael Schekorra , James R. McMillan
|
Capital Region Medical Center
(573) 893-7848
|Jefferson City, MO
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Debbie Gullic , Daniel L. Gibson and 6 others Donna K. McCluskey , Douglas Norris Smith , Jennifer Hulett , Allison Bax , Debrah Atkinson , Donna McLuskey
|
Capital Region Medical Center
(573) 635-6811
|Jefferson City, MO
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Mohammad Rahman , Robert M. Fluegge and 7 others Chris Medlin , Anita Clark , Teri A. Deffenbaugh , Dave Smart , Michelle Baker , Sharon Baumgartner , Mitch T. Godbee
|
Capital Region Medical Center
(573) 635-6665
|Jefferson City, MO
|
Industry:
Children's Hospital
Officers: Kim Kramer , Tim Carroll
|
Capital Region Medical Center
(573) 896-5115
|Holts Summit, MO
|
Industry:
Osteopathic Physician's Office Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Kristi Donohue , Beth Martin and 6 others Vicki Pierson , James R. Ennis , James R. McMillan , Laura Hughes , Lorrie L. Campbell , Debbie Martin
|
Capital Regional Medical Group
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Dan W. Pulsipher , Carey Dellock and 7 others Kevin Derickson , Christian Vasilescu , Andrea Randall , Kathleen P. Wilson , Erin Ayers , Rick Damron , David Kaproth
|
Capital Region Medical Supply
|Glenmont, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
|
Capital Region Medical Center
|Port Charlotte, FL
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
|
Capital Region Medical Center
(573) 392-2124
|Eldon, MO
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Debbie Blansett , Amber S. Backes and 5 others Johnnie B. Abbott , Donna McCluskey , Jim M. Millan , Tawnyia L. Jerome , Michael S. Griswold