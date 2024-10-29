Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CapitalSeniors.com offers a unique opportunity for businesses catering to seniors in major urban areas, establishing an immediate connection and positioning your brand as a leader in the capital city senior market.
Industries such as healthcare, home services, and retirement living can benefit greatly from this domain name. The .com extension adds credibility and professionalism to your online presence.
CapitalSeniors.com provides a clear brand identity that resonates with the specific target demographic of seniors in capital cities, potentially increasing organic traffic through improved search engine rankings.
Establishing trust and loyalty is crucial for businesses serving the senior market. CapitalSeniors.com can contribute to your brand's image as reliable and dedicated to the needs of this community.
Buy CapitalSeniors.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CapitalSeniors.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capital Senior
|Dayton, OH
|
Industry:
Investor
|
Capital Senior
|Fishers, IN
|
Industry:
Investor
|
Capital Senior Living, Inc.
(972) 270-6958
|Mesquite, TX
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Lisa Fipe , Lisa Gilder and 5 others Ernesto Turrbiartes , Terri Morris , Paula Wilkins , Richard Hall , Yolanda Flores
|
Capital Senior Living, Inc.
(803) 699-1121
|Columbia, SC
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: Keren Pickard , Martha Cornelius and 7 others Mac McDonald , Donna Robinson , Janice Whitworth , Randy Smith , Brooke Barton , Karen Hartman , Sylvia Kirkland
|
Senior Capital Consultants LLC
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: CA1
|
Senior Commercial Capital, LLC.
|Chesterfield, MO
|
Industry:
Investor
|
Senior Capital Services, Inc.
|Lady Lake, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John Romano
|
Capital Senior Living, Inc.
(919) 781-8226
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Greg Fox , Art Rijkse and 6 others Alvan W. Atkinson , Patsy Lloyd , Amy Terzo , Denise Whitaker , Tony Ramos , Connie Keller
|
Senior Capital LLC.
|Fullerton, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Financial Management Services
|
Senior Capital Solutions
|Milford, MA
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: Ann Rando