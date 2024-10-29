CapitalVentureGroup.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
American Venture Capital Group
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Ted Mayfield , N. S. Von Stith and 1 other Victor Rosa
|
Venture Capital Group Miami
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Venture Capital Group Miami
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Capital Venture Group, Ltd.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Erl. Inc.
|
Venture Capital Group, Inc.
|Bristol, VA
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: Kenneth Stacy
|
Capital Venture Group, LLC
(410) 528-1595
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Investors
Officers: Dana C. Moulden , Gavaskar Sharp and 1 other Micheal Hunter
|
Capital Venture Group
|Buford, GA
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: Keith Cline
|
Goldenman Venture Capital Group
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Yu Xin Guo , Gary X. Gao
|
Capital Venture Group, Inc.
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Barry N. Kent , Luis Szuchman and 2 others Cesar M. Pellerano , Stuart J. Bernstein
|
Venture Capital Group, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Richard R. Ruppert