CapitolContracting.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capitol Contracting
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Painting/Paper Hanging Contractor
|
Capitol Electrical Contracting Inc
|Gardiner, NY
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Joseph Gentile
|
Capitol Contracting Group Inc
(717) 944-1249
|Middletown, PA
|
Industry:
Residential Construction
Officers: Adam Felty , Dennis Felty and 2 others Barbara Felty , Warren Z. Felty
|
Capitol Contracting Group LLC
|Margate, FL
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
|
Capitol Contract Interiors, LLC
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Capitol General Contracting Corp.
|Loxahatchee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Tomasz Dabrowski , Leslaw A. Czaczyk
|
Capitol Contracting Services, LLC
|Glen Allen, VA
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
Officers: David Milliron
|
Capitol Sprinkler Contracting, Inc.
(410) 730-4711
|Columbia, MD
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
Officers: Billy B. Treece , R. C. Parham and 3 others Joyce Gou , Ann Golden , David Floer
|
Capitol Government Contract Specialists
|Irvine, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Management Consulting Services Employment Agency
Officers: Edward Velasquez , Thomas Talarico
|
Capitol Concrete Contracting, Inc.
|Cedar Park, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: J. D. Miller