CapitolKitchen.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Capitol Kitchens
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Capitol Kitchen
|
Capitol Kitchen & Bath, LLC
|Falls Church, VA
|
Industry:
Residential Construction Single-Family House Cnst Special Trade Contractor Industrial Bldg Cnstn
|
Capitol Kitchen and Granite
|Fredericksburg, VA
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
|
Capitol Kitchen Concepts LLC
(919) 387-0881
|Cary, NC
|
Industry:
Cabinet and Finish Carpentry
Officers: Daniel Holmes , Lee Holmes
|
Capitol Kitchen Bath Corporation
|Setauket, NY
|
Industry:
Highway/Street Construction
|
Capitol Kitchen & Bath
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Alan C. Benbow
|
Capitol House Chinese Kitchen Inc
(518) 434-5422
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Mei Hau
|
Shuler's Family Kitchen
|Capitol Heights, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Ephes Kitchen & Bath LLC
|Capitol Heights, MD
|
Industry:
Ret Lumber/Building Materials
Officers: Omar Naz , Frank Olaypon and 1 other Assad Mir